West Gonja DCE Has No Office, Operates From Official Vehicle

In Damongo, capital of the Savannah Region where the Savannah Regional Minister is currently occupying the plush office belonging to the West Gonja District Chief Executive (DCE) has made the DCE officeless and operating from his official vehicle.

It would be recalled that President Nana Akufo- Addo visited Damongo last month during his tour of the newly created regions cut sods for the construction of offices of the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) but so so far work has not commenced yet.

This has raised the anxiety among the people of the West Gonja District who is wondering how their DCE's will be able to go about his official duty effectively to address the societal needs.

While many think the DCE is content with the situation in order to outwit the numerous party members who visit his office on daily basis for favours others think he might not be happy with the situation especially if the Regional Minister decides to use his office.

Bole based Nkilgi Fm spoke to the DCE for West Gonja Hon Muazu Jebreel Jegede who said, the West Gonja District Assembly has about fifteen (15) offices but have released about five (5) to the Savannah Regional Minister including his own office.

He noted that he has been left with a small office at the West Gonja District Assembly.

The DCE said he is available and has not moved anywhere.