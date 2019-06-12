An Open Letter To The Australian Regional Manager of The UK's redT Energy Storage

Hello Collin,

Your company ought to be in Ghana - one of the world's fastest growing economies. Ghana's private-sector's major constraint is expensive and unreliable fossil-fuelled power. That presents a unique opportunity for Australia's renewable energy sector.

A lucrative market in Ghana - and the rest of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-regional market of over 300 million people - awaits Australian renewable energy sector entities with a pioneering spirit, such yours, willing to venture here.

Ghana has diplomats stationed at the Ghana High Commission in the Australian federal capital, Canberra. Why don't you reach out to them to find out the possibilities for renewable energy companies such as yours?

And you could also google: The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, to check the incentives available here for foreign investors. An Australian hotelier, Mrs Dabanka, owns and runs a lovely seaside luxury hotel, Afia African Village Hotel. She has lived in Ghana for decades and can share her experiences here with you. And, above all, you could contact the Australia High Commission in Ghana, online, for more information about our marvellous and welcoming country.

Thanks.

Kind regards,

Kofi.