YMCAs Tackle Plastic Waste In Accra

The YMCAs of Greater Accra have joined the fight against plastic waste by embarking on a clean-up exercise along the shores of Osu.

The clean-up exercise which brought together over 100 volunteers was in commemoration of the YMCA World Challenge, a global initiative that encouraged young people to donate 175 minutes of their time to serve their community.

Participating YMCAs in the Greater Accra Region included the YMCAs of Accra Central, Tema, Prampram, Bawaleshie, Mamprobi and Harbour City.

Volunteers swept the shores, scooped plastic waste from the ocean and helped move a great pile of waste into waste trucks.

The refuse collected was disposed of by Jekora Ventures, a waste management company which provided logistical support for the event.

Volunteers expressed fulfilment of having contributed to reducing plastic waste and pledged to be available whenever such exercises are organised.

Accra, like many African cities, has a serious sanitation crisis, especially along its beaches which reduces the city’s tourism capital.

Efforts such as this exercise help to keep the city clean.

Robert Nartey, Vice President of the Greater Accra YMCAs commended all volunteers for participating in the exercised and promised more of such activities to help create a cleaner environment in the capital city.

“I am very grateful to all volunteers who showed up today to partake in this exercise. This is what the YMCA is all about, bringing young people together to create positive impact in the communities in which where exist. I am proud I am part of an organisation that has been creating impact for 175 years. And as we mark this anniversary, I encourage you all to take up the YMCA cause passionately and make the YMCA even greater than before,” Robert remarked in his address to the volunteers.