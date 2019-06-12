Breaking News: Kidnapped Canadian Girls Rescued

Modern Ghana logo

12.06.2019 Headlines

By Staff Writer
The two Canadian ladies who were reportedly kidnapped last week in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, have been rescued.

Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19, and Bailey Jordan Chitly, 20, were rescued last night by the police in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi.

The two ladies were not abused, Joy News sources reveal.

Two suspects have been picked up while two others are on the run.

More soon.

—Myjoyonline

