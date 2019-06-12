Benito Motivates BECE Candidates

Member of Parliament for Nwabiagya North constituency, Benito Owusu Bio has encouraged candidates of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to do their best and pass the exams with flying colours.

He advised them to be relaxed and always gather their thoughts well before they write or choose any answer.

The MP who was touring some centers in his constituency together with the District Chief Executive for Nwabiagya North Elizabeth Yeboah told the candidates, ‘Free Education’ is waiting for them.

“I want you to know that the whole of the country and government is behind you in prayers and we believe that you shall do very well, just relax and write everything your teachers taught you”. Mr. Owusu Bio encouraged them.

He was particularly happy about the calmness that characterized this year’s examination and prayed for the incidence-free atmosphere to continue till the end.

The Nwabiagya North MP thanked teachers, supervisors and the educational Director in his constituency for all their time spent in bringing children in the constituency up in a knowledgeable manner, which not only them but the whole Ghana will benefit in future.

The MP began his tour at the Asuofua DA primary and Junior High School and continued to Asaaman DA JHS to Achiase Methodist A Junior High School.

Some of the pupils in an interview with this journalist after their exam were happy that ‘it’s so far so good’.

They thanked their MP for sponsoring their Mock Exam which they say gave them an idea of how the final exam would look like and giving them a lot of experience in answering some of the questions that were set by the examiners.