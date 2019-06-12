Ofosu Ampofo’s Arrest Is A Joke – Sly Mensah

Sylvester Mensah says the police’s continuous investigation of the National Chairman of his party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo over allegations of kidnapping is misplaced.

Mr. Mensah who believes the National Chairman is innocent further described as ‘unimaginable and laughable’ the action by the police, adding that it is time the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) took serious steps on the matter.

Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Tuesday turned himself to the police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

It came after the opposition party claimed there were plans to arrest its chairman in a demeaning manner.

But speaking to Citi News, Mr. Mensah said the security agencies should begin focusing on the actual perpetrators of the crime and run the CID like a professional and not a political body.

“Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is not a kidnapper. I think the police are looking at the wrong way and its a political gaze they are giving. It is unfortunate that we have allowed a professional body to degenerate into a political institution. The whole thing looks like a huge joke. Those who are kidnapping our ladies are all out there and we are looking at the wrong direction – the Chairman of the leading opposition party as the one involved in the kidnapping of our girls. But, this is how low our politics is sinking. It is unimaginable and laughable. It is very unfortunate and this is where we are today. Ghanaians can all see what is happening.”

