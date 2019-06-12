Glo Appreciates Dealers With A Surprise Holiday Trip To Dubai

Glo Mobile Ghana last week wowed some of its best-performing dealers with an all-expense paid holiday trip to Dubai. The dealers were selected based on their performance and loyalty to the brand.

A statement from the company quoted the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr. Isa Omagu as saying that the dealers were in Dubai to have a good time off work and to unwind at the expense of Glo Mobile Ghana.

“We appreciate their loyalty, consistency, and partnership with us over time and we decided to give them a surprise when they least expected it”, Mr. Omagu said, adding that the company has put in place various schemes to constantly encourage and appreciate its business partners.

“Glo Mobile will continue to appreciate our dealers across all levels with such kind of rewards so as to motivate them to do more and even earn more”, he said.

Two of the dealers while reacting to the trip organized by Glo, disclosed that they least expected such a holiday trip at the time and expressed gratitude to the company for such motivational initiative.

Chief Executive of Airtymn Solution Limited, Georgina Boakye Kodua, was effusive in her reaction. “I had no inkling such a trip was coming up two weeks ago and if anyone had told me I would have such a holiday at this time, I would not have believed. I want to appreciate the company for such honour. I also want to reiterate that we will continue to have a fruitful business relationship in the years ahead”.

On her part, Juliana Katsepor of Talk Solution Limited, lauded the initiative to reward the dealers with the holiday trip to Dubai. “Glo has done a good thing to literally force me to take a deserved rest from work with this trip and I must say I am refreshed and grateful for this opportunity”.

Mr. Omagu promised that the company would always put its dealers first in every consideration as they occupy a very important place in the company’s business plans.

He disclosed that subscribers are in for an exciting experience on the network as a result of huge investment in network optimization and modernization across the country. These efforts, he said, “are a clear demonstration of our faith in the market and a signal that Glo Mobile is in business for the long haul in Ghana”.

Glo Mobile recently introduced some life-enhancing products with mouth-watering benefits for old and new customers on the network. These include Double Double, a Voice & Data offer, which doubles the subscriber's credit on all recharges and also gifts free data. The second is a Data offer that delivers huge benefits to subscribers who auto-renew their data subscriptions.

Also launched was another first in Ghana tagged the Ghana-Nigeria pack, which enables Glo Mobile subscribers to call or roam in Nigeria and also get huge benefits on their lines in Ghana. The others are Borrow Credit or Data, which provide an opportunity for those who exhaust their airtime or data at odd hours or in difficult locations to top up airtime or data by simply dialing *5321# to borrow.