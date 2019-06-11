Jomoro MP Gives 2,306 Maths Sets To BECE Candidates

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro in the Western Region, Paul Essien on Sunday, 9th May, 2019 presented 2,306 mathematical sets to the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination Candidates in the area.

According to the MP, the support was part of his personal contribution to ensure that the candidates appear the exam hall well prepared.

Hon. Essien said mathematical set is the basic material they need by every candidate to successfully go through the examination.

He cautioned all candidates against examination malpractices and motivated them to study hard to pass their exams.

The Mathematical sets were received by the Municipal Education Director of Education, Mr. George Effah who distributed them to the candidates.

He stated, ''I do appreciate your efforts and contributions in the field of Education. I am very grateful and of the optimistic that, all seeds sown would yield good fruits''.

The Coordinator for Educational Programmes and Policies of the MP, Emmanuel Amihere who doubles as the Municipal Training Officer of Jomoro Municipal Education Office, stated that ''the contributions of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro in raising the standard of education in the area."

He continued, "the best way to prepare a child to be useful citizen in society is to provide the child with a solid educational foundation.''