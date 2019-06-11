NCCE Marks Citizenship Week At Atebubu

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education has marked this year’s ‘citizenship week’ under the theme, "A clean Ghana our responsibility."

According to the Municipal Director of the Commission, Mr. Patrick Tampugre, the theme is meant to create awareness among the youth on the need to keep a clean and healthy environment.

He said it was also meant for the youth to appreciate the state of sanitation in the country and its implications for our health and well-being now and in the future.

A total of about 5362 pupils from forty basic schools were taught to obey local and national laws on the environment and keep their environment clean to reduce the incidence of filth related diseases like malaria and cholera.

They were also asked to protect and safeguard the environment by avoiding acts like indiscriminate tree felling, bush burning, illegal mining and the use of chemicals for fishing.

Emphasis was placed on the adverse effects of open defecation which is a very serious problem in the municipality.

Pupils were also taught to maintain some level of self-discipline by avoiding urinating or spitting in public.

They pledged to serve as environmental advocates by sharing the message with both friends and parents to ensure that we achieve a clean and healthy Ghana.