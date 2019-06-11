Ghana Highway Authority Alarmed Over Illegal Speed Ramps

The National Coordinating Committee (NCC) of the Ghana Highway Authority Retired Staff Association (GHARSA) has expressed worry over the indiscriminate construction of illegal and arbitrary Speed Humps and Speed Tables, commonly known as speed 'ramps' on the country's roads, especially on Highways.

GHARSA observes that the haphazard sitting of speed control devices in our roads is gaining notoriety since any individual or group nowadays choose to mount them anywhere on our roads without authorization from the appropriate and mandated institution.

In a release issued Monday 10th of June 2019 and signed by Nana Ninsin Mbeah ll, National Chairman of the association described the development as sad, uncalled for and unfortunate development which should not be entertained.

The association indicated that these illegal traffic calming tools are usually constructed without professional supervision and technical specifications.

GHARSA further pointed out that part from the nuisance that these illegal road tools cause to commuters and all road users, they also seriously compromise road safety and security as they are mounted without warning signs and illumination.

GHARSA contended that the sitting and construction of speed humps and other road markings and road tools are purely technical and sole prerogative of technicians and engineers of the various road authorities.

The association therefore called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ghana Highway Authority and their partner agencies to as a matter of urgency initiate the needed measures to check the unfortunate development.

The association on this note also called on chiefs, assembly members and unit committees in various communities in which these illegal speed humps are constructed or likely to be sited to desist from the unlawful act and apply to the appropriate departments in the Highways Authority for the needed attention and considerations.