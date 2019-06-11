Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE Wishes BECE Candidates Well

The Municipal Chief Executive, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality has extended a heartfelt message of goodwill to all candidates in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) 2019 within Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

He urges the candidates to avoid examination malpractices and but tackle the questions with courage and zeal.

MESSAGE OF HOPE TO 2019 BECE CANDIDATES

I wish to commend you for your hard work, perseverance and dedication throughout your studying period, this trying moment forms part of the hurdles in the education cycle and must be embraced with steadfastness, boldness and victory.

I am by this medium urging all candidates not to loose hope in the face of the unexpected challenges but should rather stay focused and work harder towards achieving a brighter future that would enable you build a comfortable life for yourselves, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and Ghana and at large.

I humbly urge to comply with all the laid down rules and regulations guiding the examination so as to avoid the cancellation of papers and other unforseen and unhealthy circumstances. I also urge parents and teachers to offer the best form of motivation for the candidates throughout this period.

On this note; I wish you all the best of luck and God’s guidance throughout the examinations and may you all come out in flying colours.

.......Signed

HON GILBERT KEN ASMAH

(MUNICIPAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE)

TARKWA-NSUAEM MUNICIPALITY