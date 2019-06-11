The Youth And Sports Minister Named Among The Top Ten Performing Ministers In Ghana

The independent and impartial Research by the University of Ghana Political Science Department on the performing Ministers in Ghana was released yesterday (June 10, 2019) at University of Ghana. According to the Researchers, amongst some of the notable questions, they solicited from their participants included "...Hardworking Minister, Ability of Participants to mention some works by the said Minister as well as Policy Delivery, Minister's ability to translate the vision of the President....."

Amongst the top ten of the performing Ministers, it came as no surprise when the Honorable Minister for Youth and Sports was ranked number six on the first ten performing Ministers in Ghana. Since his assumption as a sector Minister, he adopted the mantra of his Employer, "am in a hurry to complete the good works in Ghana". Perhaps he might be the only sector Minister to successfully complete four years.

tenure in office without any allegations of financial malfeasance that entangled some of his predecessors and obviously ousted them from office before their first four years. In the latter part of 2017 when he had a one on one interview with Graphic sports and same issue supra was raised, he said " it's Ghanaians who will mark me. The President has given me a job to do so I will do my best. I have my own unique way of handling issues; definitely, my story will be different". Exactly two years down the lane, the Honorable Minister has been justified by the independent survey. Ghanaians in effect are saying that, unlike your predecessors who were marred with countless financial accusations, you are different and they have marked or ranked you as number six on the first top ten performing Ministers in Ghana. Ghanaians indeed are not to be taken for granted when they entrust you for something.

The Sector Minister doubles as a Member of Parliament for one of the strategic Constituencies in Ghana, Atwima Mponua. Performing multifaceted roles as a sector Minister, member of Parliament with numerous roles on the floor of Parliament and Chambers is not an easy task. Now to the substantive achievements of a Minister who met a whopping debt of GHC 51 million.

MONUMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The sod cutting spree embarked in May 2018 for the construction of Youth Resource Centres across the sixteen Regions are near completion: Yendi, Navrongo, Wa, Dormaa, Dunkwa-on-Offin, Ho, Nyinahini, Axim amongst others. The Centres has in them a FIFA standard football field, Basketball and Handball Courts, Career Counseling, ICT Center, Restaurant, a Multi-Purpose Sports Hall, 8-lane Athletics track and other facilities.

REFURBISHMENT OF STADIA AND FOOTBALL PITCHES

The following but not limited stadia, pitches, Sports complex has seen a major facelift under the leadership of the Sector Minister, Isaac Asiamah.

Accra Sports stadium, Paa Kwesi Nduom and Robert Mensah stadia in Cape Coast, Essipong stadium, Legon sports stadium which is under major construction, El Wak and Presec Pitch, and Azuma Nelson Sports Complex.

HARNESSING THE SKILLS OF THE YOUTH AND SPORTSMEN AT LARGE

The Sports centres across the Regions shall develop the skills and create job for the youth.

About 5000 Youth were trained in youth and Sports module during the AWCON Tournament.

THE GIGANTIC AMONGST THEM ALL

Under the leadership of the sector Minister, there has been a permanent housing provision for the Senior National Team Coaches. This initiative has saved Ghana from spending millions of dollars on national coaches as a form of accommodation in hotels.

HUMAN RELATIONSHIP

The sector Minister will go down in history as one of the minister's who was able to handle his personal relationship with major stakeholders of the Ministry.

From the Supra, one can posit that the works of the Minister indeed corroborates with the survey conducted. Exercising an oversight responsibility as member of Parliament is not an easy task and I believe others must equally tap from his expertise. The Constituents, Atwima Mponua made no mistake in choosing you as their representative. Once again, congratulations to you, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah and other performing Ministers who are poised to take Ghana to its next level.

