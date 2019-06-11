Coleman Exposes Manasseh’s Lies Against Zoomlion

All I have ever said over the years has been that Manasseh has ever been at the instance of Jospong to negotiate for cash and property so as not to publish the GYEEDA report and was disappointed as the Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong refused to buy into it because according to him he had nothing to hide so he (Manasseh) should go ahead and publish whatever he thought he had concocted.

Last week I was vindicated when a former Communications Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Robert Tetteh Coleman told Asempa FM’s “Eko si sen” host BB that Manasseh came to him (Coleman) and Paul Adom Otchere of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana fame to lead him to Jospong where Manasseh discussed issues bothering on his personal benefits.

The ZL former manager indicated that it was worrying that Manasseh even though had no facts against Jospong uses his undue advantage of the media platforms at his behest to denigrate the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group which was unfair.

According to Mr. Coleman, the Attorney General’s response to Manasseh’s diabolic publications against Zoomlion with his usual description “shady deals” was education enough to tell Manasseh he has been lying all along and must stop it.

He reminded Manasseh about what transpired at that meeting with Jospong and said the Multimedia journalist also needed to heed to elderly advice or else he could fall into career repel.

Mr. Coleman indicated that he has since resigned to do other things but Zoomlion through its new strategic communications manager Mr. Bernard Saibu Nasara would at the appropriate time respond to such lies Manasseh perpetrates.