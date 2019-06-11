Work Hard, Pass And Enjoy Free SHS — Obuasi MCE To BECE Candidates

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal; Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has admonished pupils writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination to work hard to pass the exams.

He made this call on Monday, 10th June, 2019 when he took time off his busy schedule to tour Examination centers to motivate candidates writing the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination in Obuasi.

Honourable Adansi-Bonah said, thanks to the ingenuity of the current President; His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo through the introduction of the free Senior High School now graduates from Junior High School have additional motivation to pass their exams in order to enjoy free access to Senior High school education.

He again advised the candidates to do away with all forms of anxiety which is normally associated with exams.

Citing himself as an example, the Obuasi Mce said BECE provides the platform for Children to have a better and secured future. "I went through the same process when I was at your level some 27 years ago, so I urge you to work hard and attain academic excellence to have a better life in future".

The Obuasi Mce further sounded a word of caution to the candidates not to engage in examination malpractices. Such acts he stressed, when caught will have the tendency of derailing their progress in future.

Madam Regina Teni Mumuni, the Municipal Director of Education also reechoed the importance of the BECE. She told the pupils they can only have a better future if they are able to pass the exams.

She said, " the Government has done its bit by implementing the free Senior High school policy, it is incumbent on you to pass well and access it".

About the preparedness of the students to write the exams, Madam Teni Mumuni said the students have written couple of mock exams whiles teachers have also gone through some form of orientations to get the students set for the exams. All these she said were done through the support of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.

In all, a total of 4592 pupils were registered for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Obuasi Municipal and East districts. 2256 males and 2336 females.

A total of 106 however registered for the exams with 40 being public schools whiles 66 constitute the private schools.

There were no incidences of Exams malpractice on the first day of the Exams. There was Police presence at the Obuasi Senior High and Technical School, Obuasi Complex and Anglogold Ashanti centres; the only three centres for this year's BECE in the Obuasi Municipality.