Western Multimedia MD Organizes Ramadan Football Competition

The Managing Director of Western Multimedia, Operators of Fact FM and Trinity FM Dr Matthew Ayeh has organized a two day Ramadan football competition for eight communities in Prestea, dubbed "Western Multimedia Ramdan Cup."

The communities included Nakaba Dagati Compound, Dagomba line, Bawa Boys, Cemetery Road, Busanga Line, and Moosi-line

The event took place on Wednesday June 4th, 2019 and Sunday June 9, 2019 at the Prestea Scolt Stadium.

The first day, Wednesday, June 4, 2019 saw 6 teams play in a round robin format to decide who qualifies for Sunday’s semi-finals, and the teams participated with great enthusiasm.

The semi-final stages provided all the typical drama of the beautiful game with some games decided by last minute goals or the dreaded Penalty-shoot-out

Bawa boys claimed top honours with Best Goal Keeper, Best Player, Best Coach and The Best Team Whiles Cemetery forward Siba Salifu won the Top Scorer Award with 3 goals and all of them were given a Certificate.

Alhaji Bawa Boys were the winners in the competition who won the trophy and a cash prize.

Presenting the trophy to the winners, Dr Matthew Ayeh said, this competition was put together to solidify the relationship between Western Multimedia and the Muslim community.

Dr. Ayeh congratulated the winners for the good job and encouraged the other teams to do better next time.

He noted that the Western Multimedia Ramadan Cup will be an annual event.