Berekum Municipal Assembly Holds Meeting

The Berekum Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region has held its first ordinary meeting for the year 2019 at the conference hall of the Assembly in Berekum.

In an address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kofi Adjei disclosed that the Assembly has been selected to benefit from the Secondary Cities Support Programme.

He explained that the programme has come to replace the Urban Development Grant (UDG) and aimed at promoting accelerated and efficient urban service delivery.

The Municipal Chief Executive stated that the Assembly has since signed the contract for the implementation which is expected to start in September 2019.

Giving an overview of the Assembly’s financial performance for 2018 the Municipal Chief Executive disclosed that the Assembly raised an amount of seven million, seven hundred and eighty-four Ghana Cedis, sixty-five pesewas (GHC 7,708,784.65) which represents 83% of the budgeted amount of nine million, two hundred and ninety-five thousand, seven hundred and forty seven Cedis, ninety-eight pesewas from tis internally generated funds..

On the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Mr. Kofi Adjei bemoaned the irregular release of the fund which is the main source of funds for development projects.

He said as at the end of 2018, the Assembly received an amount of one million, four hundred and sixty-two thousand, seven hundred and thirty-one pesewas (GHC1, 462,731.82) as against the expected amount of two million, eight hundred and ninety-four thousand, two hundred and forty-six cedis, fifty pesewas (2,894,246.50).

The Assembly also received an amount of five hundred and fourteen thousand, three hundred and fifteen Ghana Cedis, twenty-three pesewas (‘GHC 514,315.23) in 2018 from the District Development Facility (DDF).

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, the Assembly received a further seven hundred and thirty-three thousand, two hundred and twenty-five Cedis, five pesewas (GHC733, 225.5) as part of the Urban Development Grant (UDG).

On the utilization of the funds received in 2018, the Municipal Chief Executive enumerated some projects the Assembly has executed during the period as; construction of CHPS Compound and Ancillary facilities at Oforikrom, maintenance of final disposal site, reshaping of Berekum town roads, construction of three unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Berekum Mixed Primary School, amongst others.

The Municipal Chief Executive described the security situation in the Municipality as stable and pledged the Assembly’s continues support to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the Municipality.

He disclosed that the Assembly scored 98% in the last District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) for 2016 which will rake-in funds for the Assembly to engage in capital projects.

The thirty-seven member Assembly approved a Public Private Partnership arrangement for the development of the Rawlings market.