Terrifying Situation Of A Student Who Got His Spine Twisted In Swedru Snr. High School

It is very frightening for the ears of a Ghanian to hear that Sporting activities performed in the Senior High Schools are not insured to cover prospect injuries that might occur as a result of partaking in sporting activities in the Senior High Schools. What the school can do to help the injured is to collect contributions from students and old students. If the injured's situation is too big to handle, he/she is left with their families to face the consequences.

In the Central Region, Agona Swedru, specifically, Otabil Krom, a young boy in his twenty's, Mohammed Abdullah, has had his spine twisted in his senior high school, Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) between 2015 and 2016 and has rendered him paralyzed.

Recounting the bizarre situation he told barimatv.com that one Saturday afternoon which was 21st November 2015, he went for lunch, after, he went to the hall to prepare for their upcoming inter houses game which was almost to commence in a week. He was a 100 and 200 meters runner but wanted to try a high jump mounted by his friends. Unfortunately for him, after his jump, he landed on his neck and got his spine twisted.

He was rushed from the school to Swedru Government Hospital and later transferred to Korle Bu teaching hospital.

THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TERRIFYING SITUATION

In Korle Bu teaching hospital, he was discharged that same week as a result of doctors going on strike. He was rushed home hoping that he will be well but the situation went sour.

Mohammed lost his memory and couldn't even recognize his parent. Aside, His speech was suppressed as a result of his twisted spine. As if this wasn't enough, he also lost control of his own urine and feaces. Due to this, he has been catheterized to aid him in passing urine.

Speaking to his mother, Ivy Owusu Ansah who was in tears, she recounted to barimatv.com that, ever since her son went into this situation, the family has gone bankrupt. The amount from students and teachers of Swedru Senior High School and loved ones have been used to buy medicine and payment of both herbal and orthodox medicines. She again added that her husband who is a taxi driver together with her, a hairdresser sold their car and shop respectively and all the amount gotten were used to care for their son's medical bills.

Every week, we change the catheter and the amount is expensive for a jobless mother to bear, she said. She also made a shocking revelation that her son has attempted murder over his hopeless situation. His recent one came as a result of one mister who had been offering help to Mohammed got involved in a motor accident leading to his demise. Mohamed upon hearing the distressing news unbearably decided to end his life in order to ease the pain and grief he’s going through.

A situation that has become intransigent to him. Her mum has been his hope of advising him on the essence of life. Asking her mother whether the school has been fair to her in terms of medical treatment, she told barimatv.com that since her son is still paralyzed, the school has not been fair to her. If I have had the means, I would have sued the school, she said.

Speaking to the House 3 hall master from Swedru Senior High School, Mr. Boisson, he told barimatv.com that, even though the boy who was a runner but tried high jumping even at an unauthorized place, the school managed to pay his discharged fees from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Aside, the school's chaplaincy board together with students and teachers donated to help support Mohammed Abdullah.

But currently, there has been new teachers and new students who do not know him, telling them to pay money to help the boy has been very difficult because the new teachers together with new students have no idea about him and who he is. The then headmistress at that time of the incidence supported, the new headmistress has also managed to support with GHC 1,200. In the first two years, the school had been supportive and an amount of GHC 2,000 from extra classes had been used aside from the school's contributions. What has currently handcuffed us is the free Senior High School policy which prevents us from taking money from students he said.