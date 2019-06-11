Gomoa West DCE Galvanizes Support For NALAG President Bid

An aspiring President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Bismark Baisie Nkum says he would rebrand the association to make it better and appealing to stakeholders in local governance and the public if elected President.

To this end, Mr. Nkum, who currently the Gomoa West District Chief Executive says he would liaise with relevant stakeholders to institute what he called “NALAG Day” to be celebrated annually across the country as a way of making the association vibrant.

“NALAG Day”, he explained would be tied to the core functions of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) adding that the association may choose to highlight issues such as sanitation, health, security or education as part of the Day’s celebration.

Addressing the media in Sunyani ahead of the upcoming national conference of NALAG, which is scheduled to take place in the Bono Regional capital this week, Mr. Nkum said if he is elected President, he would “provide constant updates to member assemblies through emails and postal systems” to keep members abreast of happenings in NALAG.

According to him, he intends to provide a platform for healthy engagements among MMDCEs, Presiding Members and Assembly-members to enable them “have constant interaction to discuss matters of common interest."

“These platforms will also provide an opportunity for MMDCEs and especially Presiding Members to speak heart to heart on issues bothering welfare of assembly members and PMs as well…issues concerning whether or not assembly members should be properly remunerated”, he noted.

He also announced plans to institute a welfare scheme to cater for the social needs of MMDCEs, PMs and Assembly members who he described as “major players of grass root participation.”

In addition, he said, he would create a Help Desk to liaise with Assemblies that may require assistance in terms of their daily engagements with ministries, departments.”

Mr. Nkum said when given the nod as the next NALAG President, he would embark on a rather audacious mission to secure service passports for Presiding Members and Assembly members to facilitate their travels abroad.

Mr. Baisie Nkum holds an MBA in Finance, BBA Accounting and Bachelor of Law (LLB), among several other academic laurels and was the NPP Constituency Chairman for Gomoa West from 2013 to 2017.