Should President Akufo-Addo Relieve All Those Tasked With Ensuring Public Safety Of Their Leadership Positions Immediately?

That Ghanaian officialdom has been complacent about the security situation in our country, is an understatement. Shambolic, doesn't even begin to describe what is happening in the many violent-public-demonstration-hotspots, breaking out across our homeland Ghana, alas. It is disgraceful and intolerable. Hmmmmm Oman Ghana - eyeasem o: asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa.

With respect, the president must relieve all the heads of the security agencies of their leadership positions, immediately - and demand the resignations of the ministers for defence; interior; and national security, to give our country (that is now under siege by lawless elements), a fresh start, PR-wise.

President Akufo-Addo must appoint a new, tough-minded Inspector General of Police, in the person of the brave and plain-speaking Nathan Kofi Boakye, who should be featured in full-page ads, in both print and electronic media, and on billboards nationwide, telling the world he is personally leading the fight against the nation-wrecking-menace of armed robbery and kidnapping, from the front, and is determined to win that crucial crime-fighting-battle, for sure.

Truth be told, this government has been too laid-back in safeguarding public safety, and in protecting our democracy. It has constantly shied away from confronting the wealthy and violence-prone-verbally-aggressive-oligarchs, who dominate and control the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), from the shadows.

That lack of political will has emboldened the uncouth Bernard Antwi-Boasiakos, who, today - with the help of the super-incompetent Bryan Acheampong - have jam-packed our national security apparatus with doltish-thugs. How can such morons protect our nation and its citizens, I ask? Enough is enough.

President Akufo-Addo must understand clearly that those now in charge of our national security apparatus, are just not up to the task of protecting Ghanaians, and their nation. Full stop.

He must sack all of them. Now. Not tomorrow. The president must relieve all those tasked with ensuring public safety, and protecting our Republic, of their leadership positions immediately. Who born dog? Haaba.