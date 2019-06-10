Election 2020: About 50% Electorates To Vote Against Their MPs – UG Report

A research conducted by the Political Science department at the University of Ghana has revealed that 49.5 % of Ghanaians surveyed have said they will not vote for their incumbent Member of Parliament citing poor performance and a lack of representation.

Interestingly, 42.6% of the respondents were also of the view that their MPs deserve a second chance, 7.9% of the respondents were undecided.

The research also indicated that a majority of the respondents representing 46.7% do not want their incumbent MPs to contest in 2020 general elections.

42.4% want their MPs to contest whiles 10.9% are undecided on whether their MPs should contest or not.

The respondents were also asked to rate the performance of parliamentarians and the result showed that less than half of the respondents representing 45.7% were satisfied. 52.3% were not satisfied with the performance of the parliamentarians.

The research titled ‘A mid-term study on MPs: Emerging issues’ also revealed that the supposed poor performance on the part of the MPs was responsible for voter apathy among the electorates.

The research also disclosed that at the national level, 87.8% declared their intentions to vote in the upcoming general elections as against 9.7% who said they will not vote if elections were going to be held today.

Some 2.5% of the respondents were undecided.

“Generally poor performance on the part of the elected induces apathy in the electorate

It is therefore interesting that in spite of the generally non-impressive performance of MPs, more than four out of every five respondents said they would vote, 9.7% declined to vote and 2.5% were undecided.”

“In this follow up question; 49.5% said ‘No’. They would not vote for the incumbent 42.6% said ‘Yes’, They would vote for the incumbent , 7.9% were undecided.”

The researchers called on Parliamentarians to be circumspect with the kinds of promises they make during campaigns adding that their continuous absence from their constituency could affect their re-election bids.

“MPs should carefully weigh their campaign promises as their consituents would hold them accountable for those promises.”

“Several constituents are concerned about the continued absence of their MPs from their communities, they must therefore improve their levels of interaction and communication with their constituents.”

“Must gauge the mood of their constituents in deciding whether or not to contest again; it is noting that in 2016, 50 incumbents lost their primaries and 50 others lost the election.”

