Hail Methodist Girls’ High School, Robofest World Champions

The late former South African President, Nelson Mandela said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. Many individuals were born with all the disadvantages confronting them at every turn, however, education brought them to prominence. These personalities transformed the world in varied ways. The world has not been exhausted in mentioning them at the least opportunity. The Methodist Girls’ High School (MEGHS) has chalked a feat that required compliments, which will motivate many science students, especially, girls to sit up. The feat achieved by these girls is no mean accomplishment. They have to be celebrated deep into the future.

It is worth mentioning that, at the twentieth edition of the World ROBOFEST competition, Methodist Girls’ High School came first. Their high flying performance came against well-known students from England, United State of America, China, Nigeria, South Korea among others. Team ACRO BOT from Methodist Girls’ High School adjudged winners of the ultimate game competition are not only communicating the capabilities of the girl child but confirming the long-held view that what men can do, women can do better. These girls have not only raised high the flag of the nation but, created a constituency among the community of nations that are pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

If an initial victory cannot be followed up with a second, the first triumph can be considered as sheer luck. However, Methodist Girls’ High School has proved that their performance at the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) held at Odessa, Ukraine two years ago was no coincidence. The output of these students confirms the observation of the world renown scientist, Albert Einstein, “Education is not the learning of facts, but training the mind to think”

Additionally, these students’ performance has proved to be true the Zen proverb “Teachers open the door but you must enter by yourself.” Hard work pays and going the extra mile to learn will build the body of knowledge.

The nation should celebrate these girls’ and offer them scholarships, which will encourage others to emulate their achievements. They should be showcased as role models, which indeed they have assumed. This will urge them on to greater works. It is important for their parents, the Teachers and the country to guard and guide them to stay focus on their goals.

A Chinese proverb says “Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere.” Girls’, this singular achievement will follow you forever. You are shining stars’, mentors, and trailblazers. Keep flying high and let the sky be your limit.

In celebrating these girls, Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu founder of Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation cannot be overlooked. We congratulate you for sharing your knowledge with these girls, which has resulted in this great showing.

It is incumbent on Government to increase the budget for science and research to boost Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.

Methodist Girls’ High School “Well done is better than well said” Benjamin Franklin

Patrick Twumasi

Head, Public Relations

Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education