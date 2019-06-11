MTN Staff To Build Dormitory For WAG Vocational Training Center

As part of MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care program, the staff of the telecommunications giant engaged in work towards the construction of dormitory block to house students of the Women's Action Group (WAG) Vocational Training Centre, Pantang.

The MTN 21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual staff volunteering program that runs across MTN Groups from 1st to 21st June. It was instituted 12 years ago and has grown to become one of the key and exciting activities on the MTN calendar

The Y’ello care gives MTN staff an opportunity to volunteer their service by working in the communities to make lives better through the projects.

This year, the telecom company has lined up three projects all aimed at educating and empowering 1,000 youths in various communities. One of such projects is the building of the dormitory block for WAG Vocational Training Centre

Not only are they putting up the building to accommodate as many as 20 student, they have also taken it upon themselves to ensure students who have been registered with the institution are trained in the area of bead making, fashion and makeup, hairstyling and cosmetics as well as a digital marketing component which is part of the ICT component for the program.

As part of volunteering for the project, the MTN staff present at the WAG Vocational Training Centre engage in activities such as weeding, packing of cement blocks, interaction with some of the student among others.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh stressed that it is important for MTNers to participate in the project in order to support the growth of the community in which they operate.

“This project is part of our 21 days of Y’ello Care and the theme for this year is ‘Creating a Brighter Future For Our Youth’. It is important for our staff to participate because if you really want to support your community in which we operate, we think it is best to do that through our staff. At least for a period during the year”, the CEO said.

He added, “This facility, in particular, is a training facility for the youth who are unemployed and we are supporting not only to train them but also to expand the facility in terms of construction. Primarily the focus here is on the youth and how we can brighten the future of the youth”.

On her part, Mrs. Felicia Adade who is the Executive Director for the Women's Action Group Vocational Training Centre applauded MTN for their kind gesture especially at a time when they are in dire need of support.

According to her, the network operators has liberated them from their problems and are very happy for that.

“MTN, in fact, their support has been a liberation and a miracle to us. It has been a long cry in persuading and fighting and their intervention has really supported us. I can say everybody is happy. Myself am happy, the students are happy and the people who are coming in are happy”, she noted.