Customs Officer, 4 Others Busted For 10 Missing Containers At Tema Port

Five persons including a customs officer have been accousted by the Marine Police, for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of 10 tonnes of containers of tomato paste from the Tema Port.

The suspects include a customs officer, two clearing agents, a national security personnel and two traders.

So far eight of the containers have been retrieved by the marine police while investigations a,re still ongoing to retrieve the remaining two.

Speaking to Citi News, Commander of Marine Ports and Railways, Chief Superintendent Joseph Abebio said the culprits will soon be arraigned.

“Custom has recovered four in Kumasi and four others in Accra… One of the arrested persons was a frieght forwarder. Another was a custom officer and the other a National Security operative.Two business women were also involved…

“All the security agencies are working in close collaboration to prevent those things from happening but I know as of now they are putting measures in place to prevent such diversions. It is complete stealing so when we complete our investigations we will process them for court.”

