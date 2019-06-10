Do Away With Fear, Malpractices And Make Us Proud—Ga East MCE To BECE Candidates

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has urged candidates writing the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), to app avoid malpractice and write with confidence to make the municipality proud.

She was speaking to candidates at some of the exams centres in the municipality.

The Ga East Municipality is presenting a total number of 4,298 candidates from 191 Schools (Public - 34 and Private-157) for the 2019 BECE which began on Monday, 10th June, 2019.

Out of this number, 2,039 are male candidates and 2,259 females. Candidates from Public Schools number 1,741 while 2,548 candidates are from the Private Schools.

There are 17 examination centres, with 17 supervisors, 15 assistant supervisors and 153 invigilators involved in the exams this year in the municipality.

The MCE, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, accompanied by the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Joshua Adams Asihene and Municipal Director of Education (MDE), Mrs. Bernice Ofori, visited three (3) Centres; Kwabenya SHS (with 4 Centers), Gold Avenue at Old Ashongman and St. Albans International School at Westlands with a Centre each.

At the time of the MCE's visit and inspection at 7:45 am, all exams materials were ready at the Centres with Security and health officers present to provide security and health needs.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, in a brief message, extended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's warm wishes and solidarity to the candidates and advised them not to get involved in any malpractice but write determination and confidence and focus on making a mark.

"Now, with the Free SHS Educational Policy the President has brought to us, there is so much competition and a lot more students are getting access to secondary education and it is time for you also, having studied from Kindergarten to the top of the basic level, to pass this exams successfully to enrol into SHS", she said.

She recounted the sterling performance of the municipality in the 2018 BECE and urged the candidates to do better.

"Last year, the Ga East Municipality placed third (3rd) in the Greater Accra Regional BECE rankings so we expect you to improve upon this and make us all proud", she urged.

She also encouraged them not to be intimidated by the presence of the Security Officers, Supervisors or Invigilators as they were there for their own good. She asked them to feel free to approach them if they have any challenge.

The MCE motivated the candidates with a passage from the Holy Bible in Philippians 4:13 - "I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me".

At St. Albans International School Centre, the Hon. MCE interacted and commiserated with three (3) candidates from the School who were knocked down by a car on Friday and were admitted but were later discharged and declared fit to write the exams.

She urged them not to be despaired and hindered by their circumstances but write with boldness and pass to put smiles on their school, families and the municipality.

In an interview after the visits, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah gave assurance that the Assembly, through the Education Directorate and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, is working hard to provide more educational infrastructure, particularly classrooms, to eliminate the shift system in some of the public schools and enhance teaching and learning.

She expressed satisfaction with the arrangements done to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

The Municipal Director of Education (MDE), Mrs. Bernice Ofori, said her outfit had put in place measures to ensure the safety of the candidates and all involved, explaining further that Police and Health Officers have been stationed at all the Centres to this effect.

She also advised the candidates to write with confidence and stick to the exams rules and regulations.