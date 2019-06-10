Your Background Is Not A Barrier — BECE Candidates Told

Candidates writing the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) have been advised not to limit their aspirations and dreams because of the condition and environment they find themselves in.

They can equally attain great heights like their colleagues in the urban and endowed areas. This can only come to fruition if they are committed and dedicated to dreams they intend fulfilling in the future.

The District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Mr. Samuel Kena made this assertion during a tour of centers for this year’s BECE at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.

The visit was to encourage the students to come out successfully and equally advised them against examination malpractices.

He urged the students not to be overwhelmed by the exams as it would focus on areas they were already familiar to.

Mr Kena, a former District Director of Education, told the students to emulate the dedication and determination of some prominent citizens of the District who despite challenges encountered in the area are now playing important roles in the district and country as a whole.

The DCE urged them to take advantage of the ‘Free SHS’ Program by not ending their education at the JHS level.

He said Senior High School now fall under basic education and this should be a stepping stone for them.

He advised them to refrain from any form of malpractice which shall adversely affect their results.

The DCE equally expressed the commitment of the District Assembly to support brilliant but needy students and reiterated the need for improvement in the number of girls taking part in the exams.

A total of 637 candidates comprising 379 boys and 258 girls are taking part in the 5 days exams.