10.06.2019 Headlines Akufo-Addo Wishes BECE Candidates Good Grades To Enjoy Free SHS By Staff Writer JUN 10, 2019 HEADLINES President Akufo-Addo has wished Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE] candidates well. A total of 517,332 candidates are sitting for the weeklong examinations which commenced today, June 10, 2019. In a tweet, Mr. Akufo-Addo stated “best of luck to the 517,332 students sitting this year's BECE.” He noted that “Free SHS awaits” the candidates in September 2019. —Daily Guide
Akufo-Addo Wishes BECE Candidates Good Grades To Enjoy Free SHS
President Akufo-Addo has wished Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE] candidates well.
A total of 517,332 candidates are sitting for the weeklong examinations which commenced today, June 10, 2019.
In a tweet, Mr. Akufo-Addo stated “best of luck to the 517,332 students sitting this year's BECE.”
He noted that “Free SHS awaits” the candidates in September 2019.
—Daily Guide