Akufo-Addo Wishes BECE Candidates Good Grades To Enjoy Free SHS

President Akufo-Addo has wished Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE] candidates well.

A total of 517,332 candidates are sitting for the weeklong examinations which commenced today, June 10, 2019.

In a tweet, Mr. Akufo-Addo stated “best of luck to the 517,332 students sitting this year's BECE.”

He noted that “Free SHS awaits” the candidates in September 2019.

—Daily Guide