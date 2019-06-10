Modern Ghana logo

10.06.2019 Headlines

By Staff Writer
Akufo-Addo Wishes BECE Candidates Good Grades To Enjoy Free SHS
JUN 10, 2019 HEADLINES

President Akufo-Addo has wished Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE] candidates well.

A total of 517,332 candidates are sitting for the weeklong examinations which commenced today, June 10, 2019.

In a tweet, Mr. Akufo-Addo stated “best of luck to the 517,332 students sitting this year's BECE.”

He noted that “Free SHS awaits” the candidates in September 2019.

—Daily Guide

