10.06.2019 Diaspora (UK & Ireland)

Let Us Brainstorm On How To Entice Ghanaians In Diaspora

...Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman Urges
By Dodzie Numekevor || Information Section Ghana High Commission UK
The Head Of Chancery at Ghana's High Commission to the UK, Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman, has urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to brainstorm on ways Ghana can entice its citizens around the world for its development agenda.

She also emphasised the need to actively brainstorm on how to entice friends, business partners as well as associates who are eager and willing to invest in Ghana.

This, she identified would go a long way to push the development agenda of Ghana forward.

Mrs. Osei Agyeman made these suggestions when she delivered the welcome remarks at a consultative workshop in London on the draft Ghana Diaspora Engagement Policy.

She reminded participants that the engagement is the result of an enormous efforr to harness the huge talent pool of Diaspora Ghanaians.

She said this is meant to help in the critical task of nation building and the development of key sectors of the economy.

"It is my fervent hope therefore that the suggested participants, drawn from the Ghanaian communities across the UK, from various backgrounds make inputs to inform the final policy document," Mrs Matilda Alomatu Osei Agyeman indicated.

Other speakers at the Worksop included Dr Mrs Delali Badasu, a Senior research Fellow at the Regional Institute Of Population studies at the University of Ghana and Mr Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director Of the Bureau Of Diasporan Affairs, Office Of the President.

610201953048 txobrfeq5l img 20190610 152838

610201953048 qulxoca443 img 20190610 152904

610201953052 0f738m3xxs img 20190610 152818

610201953056 i41p266ffa img 20190610 152749

610201953100 g40n1r5edy img 20190610 152708

610201953104 m6htl8w331 img 20190610 152646

