Mrs. Jackson Urges BECE Candidates To Strive For Excellence

Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, the Principal of Jackson College of Education has advised this year's Basic Education Certificate candidates to refrain from any form of examination malpractice to avoid cancellation of papers.

The veteran educationist further admonished them to aim at earning their certificates honestly and on merit.

She gave the advice at a press briefing in Kumasi to exhort the candidates to a sterling performance in their first ever external examination.

The Principal who doubles as counsellor asked parents to create a congenial atmosphere at home for their wards and lighten chores during the examination period.

"Parents should reduce household chores to enable their wards have enough time to prepare for each day's battle," Mrs. Jackson advised.

The renowned former Headmistress of KNUST JHS was upbeat about the success of the candidates and wished them divine guidance.