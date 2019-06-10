2019 BECE: Headteacher Arrested For Registering 62 Togolese Pupils

A headteacher of Kekeli Preparatory School in Aflao has been arrested for registering 62 Togolese pupils to partake in the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as Ghanaian pupils.

The headteacher's name given as Mr. Mawuli, registered the foreigners as Ghanaian students without any cumulative records in the school.

This was disclosed to the media by the Municipal and District Chief Executive of Ketu South in the Volta Region, Elliot Agbenorvu, who caused the arrest.

She said “Earlier, we had picked intelligence and the intelligence officers were working on it. We were informed that 62 students who schooled in Lome, Togo have been registered by Mr. Mawuli, who is the proprietor and the owner of Kekeli International School, a private school in Aflao. He registered them as Ghanaian students without any cumulative records in the school and then it came to light that, indeed, these students were registered without any cumulative records and they registered as Ghanaians, not as foreign students.

“And, so, we’ve handed the proprietor over to the police for further investigation. Upon my personal interrogation with him in the presence of the municipal director, he’s confirmed that, indeed, he registered these 62 students who are from Togo Faith Mission School and all this is sabotage to government policy,” she added.

The 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination begun today June, 10, across the country.

According to reports, over 500,000 students from 16,871 schools are writing the exams.

Out of the 517,332 candidates, 263,616 are males and 153,716 are females.