Police Chases Bole Clash Suspects

The Northern Regional Police Command has commenced search to arrest perpetrators in connection with the chieftaincy clashes between Chief Abutu Bukari and Chief Kant Abdulai factions in Bole in the Savannah Region.

The Northern Regional Police Command has directed the regional CID to take over investigations of the Bole chieftaincy incident which would be assisted by the Bole police.

Reports indicate that the youth in the Bole town refused to have a meeting with security chiefs and the District Chief Executive, Madam Veronica Alele, because they were told that the security was on a manhunt for the suspects of the clashes.

Two houses and a pickup of Chief Bukari had been burnt in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

A guest house in the Bole town was also destroyed during the clashes between the two factions.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior has, by Executive Instrument, reviewed the curfew hours (8:00 pm to 5:00 am) imposed on Bole town and its environs to 6:00 pm to 6:00 am which started from Wednesday, 5th June, 2019.

It would be recalled that last year, a person was killed and many injured in renewed clashes between Chief Bukari and Chief Abdulai Kant factions in Bole.

The clashes resulted in the setting ablaze of several houses in Bole. Chief Bukari subsequently left the Bole town.

The renewed clashes erupted when Chief Bukari, who was appointed by the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura, to succeed the late Bolewura, Awuladesi Pontuprum II, returned to Bole on Tuesday.

There was stampede at the Eid grounds in Bole when Muslims were about to pray to end the Ramadan for 2019 due to the clashes between the two chieftaincy factions.

Muslims in the Bole community had to run for their lives when they heard gunshots from the Eid prayer grounds which interrupted the prayers.

Military and police personnel had been deployed to beef up security in the Bole town following the clashes.

