MTN To Give 300 Youth IT Training

MTN Ghana in partnership with ICODE Ghana is to train 300 youth in the Western and Central regions in Information Technology (IT) and Entrepreneurship within the 21 days of MTN's Y'ello Care, an employee volunteering month.

The MTN's 21 days of Y'ello Care is an annual staff volunteering programme that affords MTN staff an opportunity to volunteer their services by working in the communities to improve the livelihood of beneficiaries.

ICODE is a technology and business centre based in the Western Region and provides training and mentorship for people with or without skills.

The 21 days training programme is on the theme: “Creating a Brighter Future for our Youth”.

At the end of this year's training programme, it is expected that most of the beneficiary youth will acquire basic skills and knowledge in IT and be able to create websites as well as manage other people's websites.

Under the entrepreneurship programme, the youth will be given training in proper records keeping and how to manage their business properly to maintain or expand it.

The beneficiary youth with the best business project ideas will be handed over to ICODE for further training.

Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager for MTN South West Business, disclosed this during the launch of this year's Y'ello Care for students at Sekondi College in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

He indicated that it was important to empower the youth with employable skills because they are the backbone of the nation.

He pointed out that MTN would also mentor 150 Young Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and also have a one-on-one coaching session with them under the Bright Young CEOs Digital Summit and Coaching initiative.

“This is expected to take place at the Takoradi Technical University and Cape Coast Technical University,” he disclosed.

“This project will equip young CEO's with techniques on how to build and grow their young business as well as how to use the digital space to boost their operations”, he noted.

“Another recent issue we have observed is substance abuse. I am sure many of you have followed the media reports on the abuse of tramadol and other drugs. We certainly have to do something about it,” he added.

—Daily Guide