My Wife Wants Me Out Of Parliament—Suhuyini

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

MP for Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has revealed this wife has some “reservations” about his political career and prefers he “leaves politics” altogether for a new job.

Alhassan Suhuyini, who was interviewed by Afia Pokua on the Vim Talk show last Saturday on Adom TV also joked that his wife has become a “rival” to his constituency blaming the work demand as an MP for his wife’s position although he insisted that the wife has been “very supportive” of his career.

“She has become a rival to my constituency, she actually prays that I leave politics and get a new job. She thinks that before politics I was more available, she enjoyed me more than she does now in politics but she has been very supportive even though she has her reservations about it.

“Even during the last elections, she was on the ground with her own team campaigning for me so that is how supportive she has been,” the MP stated.

The former broadcast journalist also revealed that controversial Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong had apologized to him following his public outburst some months ago.

“He met me here [parliament] and walked up to me and said his usual thing, sorry…,” the Tamale North MP disclosed.

Check out the full interview below:

