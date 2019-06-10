GIFEC Give Computers To Three Schools In Tain

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) as part of its efforts to enhancing teaching and learning of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) has presented computers and accessories to Nsawkaw R/C, Menji D/A and Seikwa R/C Junior High Schools in the Tain district of the Bono region.

The presentation formed part of GIFEC’s school connectivity project which seeks to help bridge the digital gap between the rural communities and the cities and to also help to facilitate practical lessons in ICT in the country.

During the presentation, the Zonal Manager for Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo Regions, Mr. Arnold Johnson thanked the school authorities and the communities for putting up centers for the computers and their accessories to be kept in.

He said the initiative seeks to facilitate the study of ICT in basic schools in the country in an effort to enhance the knowledge of ICT.

He revealed that it was through the effort of the DCE and the MP that GIFEC brought the computers to the schools.

He called on the people to thank the DCE for her lobbying skills, saying she lobbied so hard before getting these computers.

He therefore urged the school authorities to ensure good use of the computers and its accessories to enable the community benefit from the investment made.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr. Nicholas Kumi Achiaw expressed profound appreciation to GIFEC for providing the schools with computers and accessories to enhance effective teaching and learning in ICT.

He appealed to GIFEC to extend the gesture to cover more schools in the district.

He urged the other schools in the communities to take advantage of the initiative to improve on their knowledge and skills in ICT.

The schools were presented with 10 desktop computers with 10 UPS and 10 ICT cassettes and a satellite dish to provide free internet access to teachers and students in each school for teaching and learning.