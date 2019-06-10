Boakye Agyarko Gives Vehicle, Fuel Coupon To Krobo Girls SHS

Former Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko has donated a new Mahindra double Cabin 4X4 Pick-up to Krobo Girls SHS.

The vehicle which will be used for administrative duties was presented to the authorities of the school in a colourful brief ceremony at the forecourt of the School premises on Sunday, June 9.

The donation was in fulfilment of a promise made to the School during its Speech and Prize Giving day and 92nd Anniversary Celebration on the 9th March, 2019.

In presenting the vehicle, Mr. Agyarko said "on behalf of the Agyarko family, we are making this donation as a gesture of goodwill to complement the school's quest to have a vehicle for administrative duties. We made a commitment to donate a new Pick-up to the School by beginning of the next academic year which starts September but we have honored our promise today."

The former energy minister also handed over GHC 5,000.00 fuel coupon to the school authorities to ease the pressure of fueling the new car for administrative duties.

He also promised the school Choir of his maximum commitment to get them professional training from the Winneba Youth Choir who were present at the occasion.

Mr. Agyarko urged the school to take good care of the vehicle by maintaining it regularly.

The Eastern Regional Education Director who received the Car on behalf of the School authorities expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Boakye Agyarko and the entire Agyarko family for continuously supporting the pride Girls school of the Krobo Land area.

Mrs. Betty Aduhene-Chinbuah, Headmistress of the school in her address described Mr. Agyarko a father for all and a unique neighbour since his private residence is not far from the school.

The headmistress commended the former energy minister for the donation of bags of sugar and Mathematics Course Books to the school not long ago after he had donated GHC 5,000.00 to the school during the Speech and Prize Giving day.

The MCE for the area Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh also used the opportunity to redeem his pledge made to the Krobo Girls SHS Science and Maths Quiz team by donating 2 new laptops to facilitate their preparation with accessories to the headmistress during the ceremony.

The occasion saw a lot of high dignitaries notable among are; Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh (MCE - Lower Manya Krobo Municipality), Hon. Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor (MCE - Yilo Krobo Municipality), Mrs. Monica Ankrah (Eastern Regional Director), Veronica Akoshia Tetteh (Yilo Krobo Municipal Education Director) and some board members of the School among others.