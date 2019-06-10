NaCCA Sends Goodwill Message To BECE Candidates

The National Council for Curriculum and Assesment (NaCCA) has sent a message of goodwill to candidates in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination, which commences today, Monday 10th June, 2019.

In a statement released by the Council and signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr Prince H Armah, the Council also urged students to remain focused and desist from examination malpractices. The statement also assured students of further advancement through the country's educational system under the Free Senior High School policy.

Students from across the country will this week sit for the BECE after completing Junior High School. They will be expected to continue to senior high and technical schools.

NaCCA is the statutory body mandated to oversee curriculum development and assessment in the country.

The NaCCA boss, who was recently appointed Co-chair of the pan-continental African Curriculum Association, has hinted that reforms in the country's educational sector will soon see the replacement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination with a National School Assesment Test in accordance with the National Pre-Tertiary Curriculum Framework.

NaCCA WISHES BECE CANDIDATES GOOD LUCK IN THEIR EXAMS.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assesment (NaCCA) would like to wish all the students sitting for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination the very best.

After nine years of study, the exam offers students an opportunity to demonstrate what they have learnt. NaCCA is confident that students are well prepared and able to give a great account of themselves. The Council urges all students to remain focused through the period of the examination, eschew all malpractices and make themselves, their teachers and parents proud.

The Council wishes to assure all students of a chance to advance through senior secondary and technical schools around the country under the Free Senior High School policy initiated by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and urges them to make use of that opportunity to further gain knowledge for the betterment of themselves, their communities and the entire country.

The Council prays that students' efforts will be crowned with success and that it will be one they look back to with pride and satisfaction.

Signed

Prince H. Armah, PhD

Executive Secretary (Ag.)

9th June, 2019

Accra