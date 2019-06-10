NUGS Wishes BECE Candidates With Maths Sets Distribution

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have over the past weeks, toured the various Junior High Schools across the country to interact with candidates ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which is expected to begin today, Monday, June 10.

The tour which was led by the President of the association, Mr Mohammed Gombilla Sadique was to wish the candidates well, inspire and motivate them to successfully pass their exams.

The tour took the executives of the students union, to the Northern, North East, Bono East, Central, Upper East and the Greater Accra Regions of Ghana.

They donated mathematical sets and pens to candidates in the respective schools that were visited and called on other stakeholders to keep supporting students.

The NUGS President on his part, admonished the candidates to keep pushing high the academic ladder, as "education remains the key to unlocking doors to many opportunities".

He, further, advised the candidates to stay away from any examination malpractices that could hinder their progress.