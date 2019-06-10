Modern Ghana logo

10.06.2019 Education

NPP Amenfi Central Youth Organizer Wishes BECE Candidates

By Desmond Nana Osei
The NPP Constituency Youth Organizer for Wassa Amenfi Central in the Western Region, Mr. Ebenezer Bimpeh with some business partners have visited all the eight examination centres within the Constituency to interact with the BECE candidates.

The visit was to sensitize and advise these candidates to abide by all rules and regulations for a successful exams.

Mr.Ebenezer Bimpeh entreated candidates to do away with all forms of examination malpractices indicating that, it can lead to the cancellation of their papers.

He stated that the visit was also to seize the opportunity to take notice of all the challenges faced by these schools in the District.

Mr.Ebenezer Bimpeh finally gave undisclosed cash amount to some candidates who travel from their communities to write their exams at different centres.

He further encouraged them to offer their best to make their parents, the community and the constituency proud.

