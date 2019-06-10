Desist From Malpractices— BECE Candidates Told

The Municipal Education Director of Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region, Mr. George Effah has cautioned this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area against examination malpractices.

A total of 2,306 candidates in the Jomoro Municipality are expected to sit for the one-week examination from today, Monday, June 10, 2019.

A total of 93 schools were registered for the 2019 BECE and out of this number, 50 are public schools and 43 are private schools.

Out of the total number of the candidates, 1,183 are males and 1,124 are also females.

The total number of public school candidates are 1491 out of this number, 767 are boys and 724 are girls.

The total number of private school candidates are 815 and out of this, 415 are boys and 400 are girls.

The Municipality recorded no pregnancy for this year's examination as unprecedented.

On security wise, the Municipality has provided adequate police protection for candidates at all the centres as well as the examination depot. Additionally, some will be escorting the exams officer for the distribution of the exams papers to all the centers.

Six centres are hosting this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination in the area.

The Municipal Education Director, Mr. Effah said all is set for the examination adding that this year's exams will be peaceful due to the measures put in place.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to charge the candidates to stay away from all forms of examination malpractices that can jeopardize their lives in future.

He encouraged them to zealously learn so that they can pass their examinations and be enrolled onto the Free SHS Programme.

He, therefore, encouraged parents and guardians to attach importance and due diligence to their wards' education.

According to the Education Director, ''learning is a pivotal role in climbing the educational ladder and achieving success, any other dubious means in trying to achieve success through education would rather jeopardize their lives and therefore encouraged all 2019 BECE candidates in Jomoro to remain focused as far the 2019 BECE is concerned''.

He is of the optimistic that, with all the hard work invested in the teaching and learning by the teachers and the sleepless nights, success will never elude them after the exams.

He further advised them to be courageous, confident and put away all forms of anxiety and fears during the period.

Contributions Toward The Preparation Of 2019 BECE Candidates

The Director disclosed that the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Paul Essien as part of his contribution in raising the standard and the performance of the candidates fully sponsored one out of the three mocks done.

The Jomoro Municipal Assembly through the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Kofie also sponsored the seasonal Examiners in Jomoro for the briefings and orientation of all 2019 BECE candidates on how to answer examination questions and also took them through the dos and dons in examination.

On his part, the Examination Coordinator of Jomoro Municipal Education office, Mr. George Yakom also added that, stringent measures and strategies have also been put in place to ensure that, the 2019 BECE become exceptionally successful.

He further added that, ''All prospective 2019 BECE invigilators and Supervisors have been taking through briefings and full preparations towards acting devoid of intimidations.''

He cautions the candidates to desist from acts that may prevent them from focusing on the prime motive of examination.

The 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination begins Monday, June 10 and ends Friday, June 14, 2019 across the country.