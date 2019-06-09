Jomoro Municipal Education Examination Coordinator Organizes Briefings For Bece Candidates

Examination Coordinator, George Yakom

Having contributed immensely and strenuously for the past years in ensuring the success of every student in Jomoro in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, the Municipal Education Examination Coordinator in Jomoro in the Western Region of Ghana, George Yakom through the Municipal Education Director has organized briefings and orientation for all 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in Jomoro both private and public schools. The briefings which were handled by Seasonal Examiners in all the nine subjects areas on how to answer examination questions and also tackled the dos and dons in the examination according to the Examination Coordinator was fully sponsored by the Jomoro Municipal Assembly through the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Kwofie.

In an exclusive interview with Francis A. Mensah in Jomoro, Mr. Yakom said '' the best preparation you can ever give to students is to identify their problems and lay solid foundation for them''.

He further added that ''pupils are our future leaders and we need to give them the best to boost their confidence level in answering examination questions without thinking about cheating in examination room''.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to caution all BECE candidates to desist from acts that can put their lives into dangers and at the end divert their dreams and however motivated them to stand firmly and remain focus.

Asking on other contributions toward the preparation of 2019 BECE candidates, the coordinator said the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Hon. Paul Essien as part of his contribution in raising the standard and the performances of the candidates fully sponsored one out of the three mocks done.

He further added that ''all prospective 2019 BECE invigilators and Supervisors have been taking through briefings and full preparations towards acting devoid of intimidations.'' He, however, used the opportunity to caution all and sundry to desist from acts that may lure candidates not focusing on prime motive of examination.

Asking of the data on the 2019 BECE in Jomoro, Mr. Yakom said 93 schools registered for the 2019 BECE and out of this number, 50 are public schools and 43 are private schools. 2306 candidates registered and expected to be seated for the 2019 BECE, out of this number,1183 are boys and 1124 are girls.

Total number of public school candidates are 1491, out of this number, 767 are boys and 724 are girls.

Total number of private school candidates are 815 and out of this, 415 are boys and 400 are girls.

So far no pregnancy has been recorded.

On security, according to the Coordinator, 9 Police officers have been deployed for that, 6 police officers would be at the 6 centres, 2 police officers would be escorting the exams officer and others for the to and fro of the distribution of exams papers and the other 1 would be guiding the depot.

He further seized the opportunity to wish all the 2019 BECE candidates in Jomoro success in advance.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination begins on Monday,10th June 2019.

Source: Francis Amoasi Mensah