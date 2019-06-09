Jomoro MCE Gives 800 Furniture To Basic Schools

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro in the Western Region, Hon. Ernest Kofie has handed over 800 furniture to the Municipal Education Directorate to be distributed to Basic Schools in the area.

The gesture is to create a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning and also ensure that the schools are well-positioned for in befitting learning set up in the classrooms.

The furniture includes 400 mono desks and 400 dual desks.

The 800 furniture was received by Mr George Blay Morkeh, the Budget Officer on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education.

The MCE who has a keen interest in raising the standard of education in Jomoro and to make education very attractive, recently fully renovated the Jomoro Municipal Education Office and handed over to the Ghana Education Service, Jomoro.

The 800 desks were received by Mr George Blay Morkeh, the Budget Officer on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony held at the Municipal Assembly on Friday, June 7, 2019, the MCE, Hon. Ernest Kofie disclosed that there are many applications requesting for so many things but he deemed it necessary to prioritize the basic needs of the pupils which is a major problem.

According to the MCE ''Even though we are financially handicapped and if you look at the number, you might think the number is small, it's last year's budget. This year has it consignment and surely there would be another project on desks, hexagonal chairs for the Kindergarten would also be included in the next procurement consignment''.

He posited that it is the right of every pupil in every school under his jurisdiction to get a place to sit and feel comfortable to learn.

He, therefore advises the pupils to take their studies seriously to enable them enjoy the Free SHS initiated by the NPP government.

On his part, the Budget Officer of Jomoro Municipal Education Directorate who represented the Education Director, Mr George Blay Morkeh revealed that his boss has been assigned to an equally important schedule that has taken him out of town hence his absence.

Mr Morkeh said the donation is the first time in five years since the Municipal Assembly witnessed a donation like this.

According to him, ''The quality of education is the quality of the state, you cannot talk about quality without investing in education''.

He further added that these desk comes as a relief to both the pupils and the school authorities.

The ceremony was attended by the Jomoro Municipal Coordinating Council, Mr Ben Egan Mensah; the Jomoro Divisional Police Commander, ECP Mr Akwasi Kamkam-Doam; the Presiding Member, Hon. John Yankey; the Assistant Director Supervision, Mr John Arizi; Municipal Girl Child Education Coordinator, Ms. Louse Arde and some staff members of the Assembly.