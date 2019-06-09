Ghana Pharma Summit And Exhibition Awards Slated For June 21

Ghana Pharmacy Council, in collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Pharmaceutical Manufactures of Ghana, Globe Production and Graphic Business, decides to unveil the 2nd edition of the Ghana Pharma Summit, Exhibition, and Awards on 21st June 2019.

The successful implementation of the maiden edition has fueled and created a better room for the second. During the first edition, the Vice-President, Minister of Health and major stakeholders effectively embraced the initiative, for its successful birthing, according to graphic.com.gh.

The theme for this year's edition is "Practical Solutions to Ending the Drug Abuse in the Society". It is also going to climax the celebration of the 100th birthday of the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu.

The exhibitions shall take place at the exact venue for the summit and awards night. This is to better expose exhibitors to varieties of activities and people. The event will also provide an opportunity for over 30 companies to showcase their products and services to over 2, 000 patrons in Ghana, graphic.com.gh disclosed.

Acknowledgment of Excellence

In a copy of a press release statement to Daily Graphic, the organizers assured all participants and the general public that this year's edition would acknowledge excellence and recognize all industries and individuals in the supply chain of the Pharmaceutical Industry. Academicians, social thinkers, innovators and companies who are highly committed to raising the flag of Ghana Pharmaceutical Industry will be duly awarded and celebrated, according to the release.

It said that, "this event showcases, on a national scale, the excellence and innovation within the sector'.

Categories of Awards

According to the press release, the categories of awards include Formulation, Excellence in Pharma - analysis, testing, and quality control; Excellence in Pharma - packaging, best supplier and distributor; Excellence in Pharma - contract services and outsourcing; and Excellence in Pharma - regulatory procedures and compliance.

Others include: Excellence in corporate social responsibility; CEO of the year; Company of the year; Product of the year; Lifetime achievement of the year; Sustainability of the year; Retailer of the year; Export of the year; Excellence in Pharma - OTC; Excellence in patient centricity awards; Manufacturing company of the year; Customer service award; and Excellence in HSEQ award.

The remaining are: Promising company of the year; Promising CEO of the year; Promising Entrepreneur of the year; Excellence in innovation and technology; Brand of the year; Promising Herbal Company of the year; Herbal product of the year; Insurance provider of the year; Logistics of the year; and the Consultancy service of the year.