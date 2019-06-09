Rising Cases Of Kidnapping Worrying--NPP Scribe Edmund Kyei

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has expressed worry about the recent upsurge in kidnapping cases in the country.

Mr. Edmund Kyei who is the First Vice Chairman of the Asokwa constituency of the NPP says ‘these acts are unGhanaian’.

Rallying support for the security agencies, Mr. Kyei called on all Ghanaians to come together and fight the menace.

“I'm urging all Ghanaians to help and assist the police and other security agencies with any vital information on where about of these two Canadian girls, I am also appealing to all political parties to depoliticize this issue so that we can pursue the same course to rescue the girls from the kidnappers”. He wrote.

In a press statement issued over the weekend, the NPP constituency vice chairman wondered why the sudden attraction to such crime by some youth.

His press statement follows the kidnapping of the two Canadian girls in Kumasi last week.

Bailen Chitty 19 and Lauren Patricia Catherine 20, were said to have been forced into a vehicle when they stepped out of their apartment.

Their whereabouts have not been known yet and police sources say frantic efforts are underway to locate them and their kidnappers.

This latest occurrence has earned Ghana a place in the international media, though in a negative way.

Meanwhile, the three Takoradi girls who were kidnapped several months ago have still not been found in spite of the many assurances given by the police Criminal Investigation Department of Ghana.

All these notwithstanding, Mr. Kyei called for calm and asked the Canadian government and all Ghanaians to rest assured of a prompt action towards the location of the girls soon.