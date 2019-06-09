MTN Ghana Celebrates Chief Imam @100

MTN Ghana has organized a special Quran recitation to mark the 100th birthday of the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence at New Fadama.

The event brought together some elders of the Muslim community and scholars to honor Dr. Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu. MTN Ghana also presented GHc30, 000.00 to the Chief Imam’s Educational Fund in commemoration of his centenary celebration.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, General Manager of MTN Distributive Trade said “Only few people live to witness their centenary celebration in such great condition. This celebration is to acknowledge Allah’s favor and blessings over your life and MTN is happy to be associated with it.”

He said “At MTN, we see your persona as a symbol of the values we stand for. You mirror our values of Integrity, Relationship and Leadership – which we hold very dear”.

Speaking after the recitation, the National Chief Imam thanked MTN Ghana for honoring him in such a special way. He prayed for God’s blessing and guidance for the management and staff of MTN in the running of the affairs of the company.

MTN Ghana has enjoyed tremendous support and collaboration from the office of the National Chief Imam. It is in view of this strong bond, that the management of MTN Ghana initiated the special Quranic Recitation in honor of his eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

In addition, MTN presented 10 bags of rice, five cartons of vegetable oil, 30 boxes of mineral water, 20 cartons of soft drinks, two rams, MTN airtime and souvenirs towards the celebration of the 2019 Eidul Fitr.

MTN has supported the National Chief Imam in the last twelve years during Eidul Fitr celebrations by way of donations and the organization of key events in Nima and Accra New Town., MTN has also been supporting the National Hajj Board for the past 6 years.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.