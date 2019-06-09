Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
09.06.2019 Education

600 BECE Candidates Receive Examination Materials From Rotary Club Of Tema

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
600 BECE Candidates Receive Examination Materials From Rotary Club Of Tema
2 HOURS AGO EDUCATION

Rotary Club of Tema, as part of their humanitarian service, has supported 600 candidates with examination materials ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) within Ashaiman Municipality and the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

The candidates who are to start their BCEC examination on Monday, June 10, 2019, received items which included rulers, pens, erasers and sharpeners from the club.

The beneficiary schools are; Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, Adjei-Kojo, Ashaiman Number '1' and '2' JHS, ASHMA Tsui-Bleoo '1' and '2' in Ashaiman, Dt and Katamanso KKD '1' and '2' JHS in the Kpone.

Making the presentation on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the various schools, the President of the Tema Rotaract club together with some of the members seized the opportunity to motivate and inspire the candidates.

Rotarian Keziah Awinsoe Akure, the President of Tema Rotaract Club said, the presentation forms part of the club's well-wishes to the candidates to motivate them ahead of their final exams.

She cautioned the candidates to avoid any examination malpractices which has the potential to mar the examination since their future depends on it.

The candidates expressed their profound appreciation to the club for the kind gesture and prayed for the club to get more resources to support their Juniors in the future.

The Headmaster of Tetteh Ocloo State school of the Deaf, Adjei-Kojo tasked the candidates to do their very best to pass the exams as the 'Generational Free SHS Programme and Scholarships await them to further and achieve their dreams.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

69201985355_uaqctgfsrn_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.24.jpeg

69201985355_8dt2wjivvq_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.23.jpeg

69201985356_osjum8x432_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.25_1.jpeg

69201985358_m6htk8w331_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.25_2.jpeg

69201985400_m6itl8w331_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.25.jpeg

69201985401_0g830m4yyt_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.26_1.jpeg

69201985402_1j041p5ccw_whatsapp_image_20190608_at_03.47.26.jpeg

TOP STORIES

Vent Your Anger At NDC For Banking Sector Job Loses– Gabby

13 hours ago

Takoradi Residents Protest Over Kidnapped Girls, Vow To Stor...

13 hours ago

body-container-line