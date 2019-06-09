600 BECE Candidates Receive Examination Materials From Rotary Club Of Tema

Rotary Club of Tema, as part of their humanitarian service, has supported 600 candidates with examination materials ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) within Ashaiman Municipality and the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

The candidates who are to start their BCEC examination on Monday, June 10, 2019, received items which included rulers, pens, erasers and sharpeners from the club.

The beneficiary schools are; Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, Adjei-Kojo, Ashaiman Number '1' and '2' JHS, ASHMA Tsui-Bleoo '1' and '2' in Ashaiman, Dt and Katamanso KKD '1' and '2' JHS in the Kpone.

Making the presentation on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the various schools, the President of the Tema Rotaract club together with some of the members seized the opportunity to motivate and inspire the candidates.

Rotarian Keziah Awinsoe Akure, the President of Tema Rotaract Club said, the presentation forms part of the club's well-wishes to the candidates to motivate them ahead of their final exams.

She cautioned the candidates to avoid any examination malpractices which has the potential to mar the examination since their future depends on it.

The candidates expressed their profound appreciation to the club for the kind gesture and prayed for the club to get more resources to support their Juniors in the future.

The Headmaster of Tetteh Ocloo State school of the Deaf, Adjei-Kojo tasked the candidates to do their very best to pass the exams as the 'Generational Free SHS Programme and Scholarships await them to further and achieve their dreams.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.