Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
08.06.2019 General News

Sack CID Boss— Takoradi Protestors Demand

By Staff Writer
According to the demonstrators, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has failed to effectively handle the case involving their missing children.
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS
According to the demonstrators, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has failed to effectively handle the case involving their missing children.

The aggrieved residents together with families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western Region marched through the principal street of Takoradi holding placards with various inscriptions including “ families are in pain“, “CID let the kidnapper tell you where the girls are.”

68201983619 m5htk8v331 8246767165708 4979243259307

---Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Vent Your Anger At NDC For Banking Sector Job Loses– Gabby

1 hour ago

Takoradi Residents Protest Over Kidnapped Girls, Vow To Stor...

1 hour ago

body-container-line