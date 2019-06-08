According to the demonstrators, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has failed to effectively handle the case involving their missing children.
The aggrieved residents together with families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western Region marched through the principal street of Takoradi holding placards with various inscriptions including “ families are in pain“, “CID let the kidnapper tell you where the girls are.”
Sack CID Boss— Takoradi Protestors Demand
The aggrieved residents together with families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western Region marched through the principal street of Takoradi holding placards with various inscriptions including “ families are in pain“, “CID let the kidnapper tell you where the girls are.”
---Myjoyonline