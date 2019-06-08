Eastern Regional Minister Presents 1,238 Motorbikes To Assembly Members

Government commitment to decentralisation continues to be a major priority of the Akufo-Addo led government, according to the Eastern Regional Minister during a presentation.

Presenting 1,238 motorbikes to Assembly members at the Regional Coordinating Council, the Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour insisted that government is determined to ensure all citizens partake in the development processes of the country hence the need to strengthen the local governance system.

He added, contributions of Assembly members can never be overemphasised saying "government would continue to do it's bid in ensuring the said target is achieved".

Mr. Kwakye Darfour who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw constituency, however, advised beneficiaries to use helmet at all times and also desist from taking in alcohol to drive.

"I learnt not all Assembly members would be able to get the motorbike due to challenges in the number presented earlier but we are still working around the clock to ensure all members get theirs," the MP pledged.

Receiving the motorbikes on behalf of beneficiaries, the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Apaw Gyasi commended government for the timely intervention in assisting assemblymembers at the various MMDAs across the country to facilitate their movement within their electoral areas.

He also appealed to beneficiaries to take good care of the motorbikes adding that, any member who sell the motorbike his/her motorbike will be made to face the law.