Fact-Check: Akufo-Addo's Claim Women Make Up 30% Of His Cabinet Is False — iWatch Africa
By iWatch Africa
1 HOUR AGO SPECIAL REPORT
Checks by iWatch Africa has revealed that President Akufo-Addo misrepresented the percentage of women in his cabinet when he spoke at the recent International Women’s Conference (Women Deliver) in Vancova, Canada.
President Akufo-Addo during his presentation argued that his cabinet is made up of 30 percent women reiterating his commitment to promoting gender-equality in Ghana.
iWatch Africa checks revealed that out of his nineteen (19) Cabinet Ministers, only five (5) of them are women, which represents 26% of Cabinet, and not 30% as the President claimed.
The President also said he is yet to see "dynamism" in gender activism by Ghanaian women, a comment which has received some heavy backlash from activists all over the world.
“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions.
“We are talking about decisions, not wishes and hopes, we are talking about decisions that are going to make the difference,” the President said.
The comments have attracted heavy criticisms by some Ghanaian women despite the open challenge that was given the President at the conference by Dr Alaa Murabit, the UN’s High Commissioner on Health Employment and Economic Growth, who appeared uncomfortable by the president’s stands.
A prominent gender activist and former Gender Minister, Oye Lithur said the President’s comments made her cry as a Ghanaian women.
“President Akufo-Addo made me cry, I cried when I watched the video. To have a human rights lawyer speak and address gender issues in the way he addressed, very regrettable. He couldn’t even get his data right. Even the representation of women in his cabinet, he couldn’t get that right," she stated.
Below is a list of Akufo-Addo's Cabinet Ministers
Portfolio
Incumbent
Term
Ministry of Trade and Industry
Alan Kyeremanten
2017 -
Ministry of Finance
Ken Ofori-Atta
2017 -
Ministry of Defence
Dominic Nitiwul
2017 -
Ministry of The Interior
Ambrose Dery
2017 -
Ministry of Energy
Mr John-Peter Amewu
2018 -
Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice
Gloria Akuffo
2017 -
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway
2017 -
Ministry of Food and Agriculture
Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto
2017 -
Ministry of Education
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
2017 -
Ministry of Health
Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
2017 -
Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation
Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei
2017 -
Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development
Dan Kweku Botwe
2017 -
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
Kweku Asomah Cheremeh
2018 -
Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources
Joseph Kofi Adda
2017 -
Ministry of Railway Development
Joe Ghartey
2017 -
Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations
Ignatius Bafuor Awuah
2017 -
Ministry of Transport
Kweku Ofori Asiamah
2017 -
Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture
Barbara Oteng Gyasi
2019 -
Ministry of Special Development Initiative
Mavis Hawa Koomson
2017 -
Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (Ghana)
Credit: iwatchafrica.org