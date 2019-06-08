Fact-Check: Akufo-Addo's Claim Women Make Up 30% Of His Cabinet Is False — iWatch Africa

Checks by iWatch Africa has revealed that President Akufo-Addo misrepresented the percentage of women in his cabinet when he spoke at the recent International Women’s Conference (Women Deliver) in Vancova, Canada.

President Akufo-Addo during his presentation argued that his cabinet is made up of 30 percent women reiterating his commitment to promoting gender-equality in Ghana.

iWatch Africa checks revealed that out of his nineteen (19) Cabinet Ministers, only five (5) of them are women, which represents 26% of Cabinet, and not 30% as the President claimed.

The President also said he is yet to see "dynamism" in gender activism by Ghanaian women, a comment which has received some heavy backlash from activists all over the world.

“We are not seeing enough dynamism and activism on the part of those who are seeking. I am talking about dynamism where it matters…electing people to Parliament, controlling political parties because they are the instruments by which our societies make decisions.

“We are talking about decisions, not wishes and hopes, we are talking about decisions that are going to make the difference,” the President said.

The comments have attracted heavy criticisms by some Ghanaian women despite the open challenge that was given the President at the conference by Dr Alaa Murabit, the UN’s High Commissioner on Health Employment and Economic Growth, who appeared uncomfortable by the president’s stands.

A prominent gender activist and former Gender Minister, Oye Lithur said the President’s comments made her cry as a Ghanaian women.

“President Akufo-Addo made me cry, I cried when I watched the video. To have a human rights lawyer speak and address gender issues in the way he addressed, very regrettable. He couldn’t even get his data right. Even the representation of women in his cabinet, he couldn’t get that right," she stated.

Below is a list of Akufo-Addo's Cabinet Ministers

Portfolio Incumbent Term Ministry of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten 2017 - Ministry of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta 2017 - Ministry of Defence Dominic Nitiwul 2017 - Ministry of The Interior Ambrose Dery 2017 - Ministry of Energy Mr John-Peter Amewu 2018 - Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Gloria Akuffo 2017 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway 2017 - Ministry of Food and Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto 2017 - Ministry of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh 2017 - Ministry of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu 2017 - Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei 2017 - Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development Dan Kweku Botwe 2017 - Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Kweku Asomah Cheremeh 2018 - Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources Joseph Kofi Adda 2017 - Ministry of Railway Development Joe Ghartey 2017 - Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Bafuor Awuah 2017 - Ministry of Transport Kweku Ofori Asiamah 2017 - Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Barbara Oteng Gyasi 2019 - Ministry of Special Development Initiative Mavis Hawa Koomson 2017 - Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (Ghana) Elizabeth Afoley Quaye 2017 - Deputy minister (Ghana) Owuraku Aidoo

Credit: iwatchafrica.org