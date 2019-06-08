Modern Ghana logo

08.06.2019 Politics

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan Visits Flood Victims In The Adentan Constituency

By Sam Nukunu Jnr
The former Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan this morning paid a familiarisation tour of some flood areas within the Adentan Constituency after Thursday's heavy downpour.

These areas include Manhee Electoral Area (Nanakrom), Nmai Djorm Santoe Bridge, New Adenta ( Room 6) and Nsuonano areas as well as new Legon W.O. Agba residence and Accountancy Bridge were some of the worst affected areas.

Adamu Ramadan assured the victims of his commitment to help resolve the flooding situation in the area if he is elected as the Member of Parliament for Adentan once he wins the upcoming NDC primaries.

"I am here as your brother to see for myself what you go through whenever it rains. In fact, your situation is worse than I imagined. This problem can only be resolved if you elect John Dramani as the next president of Ghana and I as the MP for the Adentan Constituency to come back to continue our development agenda," Adamu Ramadan noted.

Adamu Ramadan observed that the Akufo-Addo government has failed in almost everything it promised the people of Ghana hence the need to reject the NPP come 2020.

