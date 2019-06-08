Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
08.06.2019 Business & Finance

Microfinance Network Beg Customers Against Panic Withdrawals

By Staff Writer
Microfinance Network Beg Customers Against Panic Withdrawals

The Ghana Micro Finance Institutions Network (GHAMFIN) is appealing to the public not to resort to panic withdrawals, following the cleanup exercise by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The group in press statement assured that “it is safe to do business with the 137 microfinance and 31 microcredit companies” in good standing.

The Bank of Ghana last week revoked the licenses of 347 microfinance companies and 39 microcredit companies after the regulator declared them as being insolvent.

Reacting to the situation for the first time, GHAMFIN pointed out that the sector remains the main source of access to finance to the informal sector of the economy.

The group was hopeful the Receiver named by the Bank of Ghana, Eric Nana Nipa will announce venues for payments to clients of the collapsed companies.

“We entreat the clients of affected institutions should remain calm as the government has made provision to enable the receiver settle depositors upon validation of their claims,”

The statement disclosed that GHAMFIN has been in contact with the Bank of Ghana prior to the exercise.

GHAMFIN is a network of Microfinance Associations and member of microfinance institutions engaged in the provision of microfinance services.

---citinewsroom

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

4 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line