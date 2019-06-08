The US government is increasing pressure on the NATO partner: If Turkey adheres to the arms deal with Russia, the US wants to impose sanctions on the country.

The US has set a deadline for NATO partner Turkey until the end of July to avoid the controversial purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. If Turkey remains at the armaments deal with Russia, Turkish Air Force pilots currently training in the United States on NATO F-35 fighters would be expelled, said Pentagon Secretary of State Ellen Lord. In addition, the participation of Turkish companies in the construction of F-35 machines is to be permanently terminated.

The US is calling on the NATO partner to buy the American Patriot system instead of the Russian S-400 system. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the supply was not as good as the Russian one.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding firm on the Russia-agreed purchase of the S-400 missile defense system. The first Russian anti-aircraft missiles are expected to be delivered in June or July. According to the US, Turkey has planned to buy more than 100 F-35 fighters and has already invested more than $ 1.25 billion ($ 1.11 billion) in the program.

Russia had stated that there had been no request from Turkey to revise the signed treaties. "Everything - delivery and installation - will be carried out this summer," said Vice President Yuri Borisov agency Interfax. According to the Russian state company Rostec, the training of Turkish specialists at the weapon was completed. "I hope that we will start delivering in two months time", said Rostec leader Sergei Chemezov on Russian television.

The deal has long led to tensions between Turkey and NATO. The US has already suspended Turkish participation in the production of the F-35 due to concerns that Russia may gain access to Alliance aircraft data. Turkish companies contribute several components to the machine.

